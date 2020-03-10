MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, March 10, confirmed 11 more positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 35.

The annoucement was made on the DOH official Facebook page, less than a day after the health department reported 10 new cases on Monday, March 9. DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the spike in the positive cases was supposedly due to the “heightened surveillance” efforts of the DOH.

On Monday evening, President Rodrigo Duterte also announced 4 more positive cases. The DOH has yet to issue the information of the new confirmed cases.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com