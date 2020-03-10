MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has banned its personnel from traveling abroad beginning Tuesday, March 10.

In a statement to reporters, acting PNP spokesman Major General Benigno Durana said the PNP "has suspended the processing of Foreign Travel and Authority to Travel Abroad for official functions in the light of latest development on the COVID-19 situation in the country."

He added: "All leave applications under process by the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management are put on hold."

As cops need their travel permits and leave approvals before going abroad, the PNP is effectively banning them from leaving the country until the coronavirus is better contained in the Philippines and other countries.

As of March 10, the Philippines has imposed travel bans against China, Macau, and Hong Kong as well as a partial travel ban to South Korea's North Gyeongsang province. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Cook Islands have travel bans against the Philippines.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Health announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines has risen to 35, with hundreds of others under investigation for the virus.

Earlier in the afternoon, Metro Manila police chief Major General Debold Sinas announced that two cops from the National Capital Region Police Office were under investigation for the virus. – Rappler.com