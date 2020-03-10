MANILA, Philippines – Senator Sherwin Gatchalian suspended the Senate hearing on the "China-controlled" National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) on Tuesday, March 10, as its president Anthony Almeda didn't show up, supposedly because he had to go to the hospital.

Gatchalian expressed frustration during the 21-minute hearing over Almeda's failure to inform the panel earlier. (READ: China control of NGCP 'cause for concern' – Carpio)

"I noticed the lack of presence of the president of NGCP, who is the main actor of this hearing. May I know why?" Gatchalian said.

NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said Almeda was ready for the hearing but was advised by a physician to "go to the hospital."

"Mr Almenda was actually prepared to go today. However, yesterday afternoon, he began feeling unwell and he was advised by the physician to go home and rest," Alabanza said.

"This morning he informed us that he was advised to go the hospital because he was not feeling well," she added.

Seemingly unconvinced, Gatchalian asked NGCP to submit Almeda's medical certificate.

"A lot opeople made an effort to come here. We do acknolwedge his medical condition, assuming that it's true and confirmed. But it's impossible to continue with this hearing without the presence of the president," the senator said.

Monday's hearing was a continuation of the Senate probe into China's control on the national grid which started in February.

The NGCP, of which China's State Grid Corporation has a 40% stake, has facilities that only Chinese engineers have access to and could be "deactivated remotely" by Beijing, according to a previously leaked report published by the CNN.

Despite Almeda's absence, Senator Risa Hontiveros said that NGCP makes the Philippine government its "cash cow."

"Mukhang garapalan na ang panggagatas sa atin. Ginawa tayong cash cow,," Hontiveros said. (It seems they've been brazenly milking the Philippine government. We were made to be a cash cow)

"We lost billions in taxes because of the franchise law that exempted NGCP from paying all types of taxes – even real property tax, they are exempted. The 3% franchise tax that is their sole obligation, we're not even sure if they really shoulder," Hontiveros added in a mix of English and Filipino.

The hearing by the Senate committee on energy was among the 3 hearings that pushed through on Tuesday, after the Senate cautioned against conducting hearings as cases of coronavirus disease spiked. – Rappler.com