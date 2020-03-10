MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The Department of Health's (DOH) tracker showed that at least 725 patients have been probed as of 9:30 am Tuesday, March 10.

Out of this number:

44 - admitted to hospitals

- admitted to hospitals 657 - discharged from hospitals

The tracker also reflected only 24 confirmed cases, but by Tuesday afternoon, DOH announced 9 more cases.

Of the 33 confirmed cases, 30 are currently admitted to hospitals, two have been discharged, and one has died.

Upon the request of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the Philippines on March 9 due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus.

Below is the latest breakdown of patients under investigation per region. All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker. This story will be updated once DOH updates its tracker.

REGION NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED Ilocos Region 16 Cagayan Valley 40 Cordillera Administrative Region 32 Central Luzon 103 Metro Manila 248 Calabarzon 81 Mimaropa 15 Bicol 15 Western Visayas 42 Central Visayas 63 Eastern Visayas 18 Northern Mindanao 20 Caraga 3 Davao Region 24 Soccsksargen 5 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 1

Since the outbreak began, at least 97 Filipinos outside the Philippines have contracted the virus. These include 80 from a cruise ship docked in Japan, 3 in Singapore, 4 in Hong Kong, 2 in the United Arab Emirates, 2 in Lebanon, and 6 onboard a luxury cruise ship docked in California, United States.

But 40 from the cruise ship, 1 in Singapore, and 1 in Hong Kong have since recovered, leaving 55 still infected as of Tuesday.

The World Health Organization warned on Monday, March 10, that there was now a "very real" threat that the new coronavirus outbreak will become a pandemic, but stressed the virus could still be controlled.

The global death toll has reached 4,011, with 3,136 of the fatalities in China. The number of cases worldwide has risen to more than 110,000 with more than 80,750 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to over 100 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com