MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Tuesday, March 10, required public utility vehicle (PUV) operators to sanitize their fleet amid the coronavirus threat.

In a statement on Tuesday, the LTFRB said they were amending the January 30 memorandum circular that earlier required drivers to wear face masks.

"The LTFRB has approved the amendment to the existing MC to include…all PUV operators to properly and thoroughly sanitize their fleet before and after deployment to avoid community transmission of Covid-19," the regulatory board said.

LTFRB also required all operators to place inside their vehicles printed copies of the hotlines of the Department of Health, key government agencies, and local government units.

The regulatory board added that all PUV operators "must educate their drivers and conductors on the symptoms" of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

"All PUV operators must educate their drivers and conductors…and direct them to be vigilant and observant with their passengers and to report any case of possible infection to the Department of Transportation, LTFRB, DOH, and to the nearest LGU and PNP (Philippine National Police)," the LTFRB said.

The LTFRB also announced the suspension of the one-day seminar on road safety, the Driver's Academy Program, until the end of March because of the new virus.

"The LTFRB will review the decision to suspend the Driver’s Academy Program at the end of the period. Meanwhile, PUV drivers are strictly instructed to drive safely and maintain road courtesy at all times," the regulatory board said.

The LTFRB reminded the public to practice proper hygiene, including constant washing of hands and wearing of face masks. It also asked the riding public to "refrain from making undue remarks" that may "unnecessarily cause fear or discrimination among stakeholders."

As of posting, the Philippines has at least 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease. DOH has confirmed cases of local transmission.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, March 9, declared a state of public health emergency. – Rappler.com