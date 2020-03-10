MANILA, Philippines – Senator Richard Gordon on Tuesday, March 10, claimed that the group involved in the alleged money laundering scheme has offered him P20 million, through Philippine Red Cross, just to skip the upcoming Senate probe.

Gordon claimed that the Rodriguez group, which were issued subpoenas to attend the Thursday, March 12, hearing, sent his "friend" supposedly telling him that the latter were afraid to attend the probe.

"Sabi nila…ayaw daw nila humarap. Natatakot sila sa akin. Bakit sila matatakot? Eh siyempre, mag-iimbestiga ako. Sasabihan ako ganyan. In-o-offeran ako," Gordon said.

(I was told that they don't want to face me. They are afraid of me. Why would they be afraid? Of course, because I'm investigating. Now, they are telling me that. They are offering money.)

Gordon disclosed that the group first offered to donate P5 million to Philippine Red Cross, which he chairs.

"Sabi ko, 'Ano ba naman 'yan?' Makakakuha ako ng P5 million kahit kanino. $1 million lang makukuha ko sa Taiwan para sa Red Cross eh," Gordon said. (I said, "What is that?" I can get P5 million from anyone. Just from Taiwan, I can get $1 million donation for Red Cross.)

Then the offer quadrupled to P20 million on Monday night, March 10.

"I am chagrined. Ang lalakas ng loob nitong mga 'to. Akala nila kaya nila [kong] bilhin…Sabi ko, 'Hindi ko ginagawa 'yan," Gordon said. (They are so brave. They thought they can buy me. I said, 'I don't do that.')

Gordon chairs the Senate blue ribbon committee that started a motu proprio investigation into the multimillion-dollar inflows linked to the Philippine offshore gaming operations. (READ: Drilon to Pagcor: 'Stupid mindset' to allow POGOs for money)

The Rodriguez group had already brought in at least $282 million (P14.26 billion) into the Philippines since September 2019 until March 4.

The senator said that the Philippines is "losing the fight" against dirty money, as the first hearing showed the Anti-Money Laundering Council's (AMLC's) lack of "enthusiasm" to investigate suspicious funds. (READ: 'If we're acting like a province of China, why allow POGOs?' – Drilon)

Despite the telltale signs that POGOs should be banned from operating in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said he won't ban the opaque industry as the country supposedly benefits from the tax revenues to respond to the novel coronavirus. – Rappler.com