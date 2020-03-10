MANILA, Philippines – In a span of 5 days, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines rose to 33 from 3 – a month after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first cases.

According to the DOH, the spike in the number of positive cases was supposedly due to their “heightened surveillance” efforts. (READ: DOH confirms 9 more coronavirus cases; total rises to 33)

On Monday night, March 9, the DOH reported 10 positive cases. In a separate press briefing, President Rodrigo Duterte announced 4 new confirmed cases.

The DOH said they were conducting comprehensive contact tracing for all cases. They are also in coordination with concerned local government units and Centers for Health Development for the implementation of infection prevention and control measures.

“With the increasing number of cases, I implore everyone to fully cooperate with us in investigation and contact tracing activities. Individuals with a known history of exposure and travel presenting with mild symptoms are advised to self-isolate and undergo home quarantine for 14 days,” health secretary Francisco Duque III said.

To identify and trace the close contacts of confirmed cases, the DOH said they are working closely with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other government agencies.

Globally, there are 114,567 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 10, Friday. Of this number, 80,756 are from China. A total of 64,041 have already recovered, while 4,028 have died.

Below is the summary of confirmed cases in the Philippines as of March 10, 2020:

Case No. Age | Sex Nationality History of Travel / Exposure Date of Onset of Symptoms Date of Lab Confirmation Health Facility Admitted PH1 F|38 Chinese Yes (China); Wife of PH2 January 21 January 30 SLH PH2 M|44 Chinese Yes (China); Husband of PH1 January 18 January 30 SLH PH3 F|60 Chinese Yes (China) January 21 January 30 SLH PH4 M|48 Filipino Yes (Japan) March 3 March 5 RITM PH5 M|62 Filipino Husband of PH6 February 25 March 5 RITM PH6 F|59 Filipino Wife of PH5 February 27 March 6 RITM PH7 M|38 Taiwanese No Travel History; Contact of FN2 March 3 March 8 Makati Medical Center (MMC) PH8 M|32 Filipino Yes (Japan) March 5 March 8 SLMC-Taguig PH9 M|86 American Yes (USA, Korea) March 1 March 8 The Medical City (TMC) PH10 M|57 Filipino None Under Investigation March 8 SLMC-QC PH11 M|72 Filipino None Date of onset to be determined (Cough with co-morbidity) March 9 Initially admitted at The Medical City transferred to SLMC - QC on PH12* M|56 Filipino No Travel History Feb 29 (Fever and cough) March 9 MMC PH13 M|34 Filipino Yes (Australia) Feb 28 (Fever) March 9 MMC PH14 M|46 Filipino None Feb 25 Fever and Cough March 9 MMC PH15* M|24 Filipino Yes (UAE) March 1 Cough March 9 Initially admitted to MMC; transferred to Dr. Jose N. Rodrigue Memorial Hospital PH16 M|70 Filipino Indonesia; Husband of PH17 March 1 (Cough, Sore throat, and colds) March 9 Initially admitted at UniHealth Parañaque Hospital transferred to RITM on 3/9/2020 PH17 F|69 Filipino Indonesia; Wife of PH16 March 1 (Cough and colds with hypertension) March 9 Initially admitted at UniHealth Parañaque Hospital transferred to RITM on 3/9/2020 PH18* M|41 Filipino Taiwan; Husband of PH19 Feb 26 Fever, headache and body malaise March 9 Initially admitted at Tricity Medical Center transferred to San Lazaro Hospital on 3/9/2020 PH19 F|46 Filipino Wife of PH18 Under investigation March 9 Initially admitted at Tricity Medical Center transferred to San Lazaro Hospital on 3/9/2020 PH20 M|48 Filipino Yes. Japan Feb 29 Cough and body malaise March 9 RITM PH21* F|58 Filipino None Mar 4 Fever, cough, shortness of breath Mar 9 Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium PH22* F|51 Filipino None Mar 4 Cough, colds, dysphagia Mar 9 Cardinal Santos Medical Center PH23* F|30 Filipino None Mar 3 Cough, sore throat, headache Mar 9 Cardinal Santos Medical Center PH24* M|52 Filipino Switzerland Mar 6 Mar 9 Lung Center of the Philippines PH25* M|31 Filipino Yes (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) Asymptomatic Mar 10 New Clark City (Repat) PH26* M|34 Filipino Yes (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) Asymptomatic Mar 10 New Clark City (Repat) PH27* F|42 Filipino None Cough (before Feb 19) Mar 10 The Medical City PH28* M|69 Filipino With History of Exposure to known COVID-19 Case Feb 29 Fever, cough Mar 10

– Rappler.com