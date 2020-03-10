LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines as of March 10
MANILA, Philippines – In a span of 5 days, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines rose to 33 from 3 – a month after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first cases.
According to the DOH, the spike in the number of positive cases was supposedly due to their “heightened surveillance” efforts. (READ: DOH confirms 9 more coronavirus cases; total rises to 33)
On Monday night, March 9, the DOH reported 10 positive cases. In a separate press briefing, President Rodrigo Duterte announced 4 new confirmed cases.
The DOH said they were conducting comprehensive contact tracing for all cases. They are also in coordination with concerned local government units and Centers for Health Development for the implementation of infection prevention and control measures.
“With the increasing number of cases, I implore everyone to fully cooperate with us in investigation and contact tracing activities. Individuals with a known history of exposure and travel presenting with mild symptoms are advised to self-isolate and undergo home quarantine for 14 days,” health secretary Francisco Duque III said.
To identify and trace the close contacts of confirmed cases, the DOH said they are working closely with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other government agencies.
Globally, there are 114,567 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 10, Friday. Of this number, 80,756 are from China. A total of 64,041 have already recovered, while 4,028 have died.
Below is the summary of confirmed cases in the Philippines as of March 10, 2020:
|
Case No.
|
Age | Sex
|
Nationality
|
History of Travel / Exposure
|
Date of Onset of Symptoms
|
Date of Lab Confirmation
|
Health Facility Admitted
|
PH1
|
F|38
|
Chinese
|
Yes (China); Wife of PH2
|
January 21
|
January 30
|
SLH
|
PH2
|
M|44
|
Chinese
|
Yes (China); Husband of PH1
|
January 18
|
January 30
|
SLH
|
PH3
|
F|60
|
Chinese
|
Yes (China)
|
January 21
|
January 30
|
SLH
|
PH4
|
M|48
|
Filipino
|
Yes (Japan)
|
March 3
|
March 5
|
RITM
|
PH5
|
M|62
|
Filipino
|
Husband of PH6
|
February 25
|
March 5
|
RITM
|
PH6
|
F|59
|
Filipino
|
Wife of PH5
|
February 27
|
March 6
|
RITM
|
PH7
|
M|38
|
Taiwanese
|
No Travel History; Contact of FN2
|
March 3
|
March 8
|
Makati Medical Center (MMC)
|
PH8
|
M|32
|
Filipino
|
Yes (Japan)
|
March 5
|
March 8
|
SLMC-Taguig
|
PH9
|
M|86
|
American
|
Yes (USA, Korea)
|
March 1
|
March 8
|
The Medical City (TMC)
|
PH10
|
M|57
|
Filipino
|
None
|
Under Investigation
|
March 8
|
SLMC-QC
|
PH11
|
M|72
|
Filipino
|
None
|
Date of onset to be determined
(Cough with co-morbidity)
|
March 9
|
Initially admitted at The Medical City transferred to SLMC - QC on
|
PH12*
|
M|56
|
Filipino
|
No Travel History
|
Feb 29
(Fever and cough)
|
March 9
|
MMC
|
PH13
|
M|34
|
Filipino
|
Yes (Australia)
|
Feb 28
(Fever)
|
March 9
|
MMC
|
PH14
|
M|46
|
Filipino
|
None
|
Feb 25
Fever and Cough
|
March 9
|
MMC
|
PH15*
|
M|24
|
Filipino
|
Yes (UAE)
|
March 1
Cough
|
March 9
|
Initially admitted to MMC; transferred to Dr. Jose N. Rodrigue Memorial Hospital
|
PH16
|
M|70
|
Filipino
|
Indonesia; Husband of PH17
|
March 1
(Cough, Sore throat, and colds)
|
March 9
|
Initially admitted at UniHealth Parañaque Hospital transferred to RITM on 3/9/2020
|
PH17
|
F|69
|
Filipino
|
Indonesia; Wife of PH16
|
March 1
(Cough and colds with hypertension)
|
March 9
|
Initially admitted at UniHealth Parañaque Hospital transferred to RITM on 3/9/2020
|
PH18*
|
M|41
|
Filipino
|
Taiwan; Husband of PH19
|
Feb 26
Fever, headache and body malaise
|
March 9
|
Initially admitted at Tricity Medical Center transferred to San Lazaro Hospital on 3/9/2020
|
PH19
|
F|46
|
Filipino
|
Wife of PH18
|
Under investigation
|
March 9
|
Initially admitted at Tricity Medical Center transferred to San Lazaro Hospital on 3/9/2020
|
PH20
|
M|48
|
Filipino
|
Yes. Japan
|
Feb 29
Cough and body malaise
|
March 9
|
RITM
|
PH21*
|
F|58
|
Filipino
|
None
|
Mar 4
Fever, cough, shortness of breath
|
Mar 9
|
Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium
|
PH22*
|
F|51
|
Filipino
|
None
|
Mar 4
Cough, colds, dysphagia
|
Mar 9
|
Cardinal Santos Medical Center
|
PH23*
|
F|30
|
Filipino
|
None
|
Mar 3
Cough, sore throat, headache
|
Mar 9
|
Cardinal Santos
Medical Center
|
PH24*
|
M|52
|
Filipino
|
Switzerland
|
Mar 6
|
Mar 9
|
Lung Center of the Philippines
|
PH25*
|
M|31
|
Filipino
|
Yes (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|
Asymptomatic
|
Mar 10
|
New Clark City (Repat)
|
PH26*
|
M|34
|
Filipino
|
Yes (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|
Asymptomatic
|
Mar 10
|
New Clark City (Repat)
|
PH27*
|
F|42
|
Filipino
|
None
|
Cough (before Feb 19)
|
Mar 10
|
The Medical City
|
PH28*
|
M|69
|
Filipino
|
With History of Exposure to known COVID-19 Case
|
Feb 29
Fever, cough
|
Mar 10
– Rappler.com