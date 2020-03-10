MANILA, Philippines – To ensure the safety of commuters amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Department of Health (DOH) said they are going to sit down with public utility vehicle (PUV) operators to discuss infection control procedures.

"We would like to sit down with jeepney and bus operators para maturuan natin sila (so we could teach them) on what they are supposed to do," Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing on Tuesday, March 10.

Vergeire said they will also discuss with the LRT management how to employ disinfection control procedures such as using infrared thermometers at the entrance of train stations to check on the body temperature of passengers, as well as providing sanitizers and alcohol in different strategic areas.

Vergeire said the DOH has a technical working group composed of experts who will study what other countries are doing in their own infection control procedures.

In a separate press briefing on Tuesday morning, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said that commuters must at least wear face masks and use hand sanitizers. (READ: How can commuters evade virus? Use masks, hand sanitizers – Año)

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of this number, 30 are currently admitted to hospitals, two have been discharged, and one has died.

On UP testing kit

On Tuesday, Vergeire said that even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) already approved the COVID-19 test kit developed by University of the Philippines (UP) scientists, it still needs to get listed in the World Health Organization's (WHO) "emergency use listing."

"Kailangan kasi na mailista siya doon sa emergency use listing ng WHO. Mayroon silang kailangan i-comply na kailangan pang kunin sa ibang bansa bago mai-approve ng WHO. That's a step na pinag-uusapan ngayon na both ng WHO at ng mga gumagawa ng rapid testing kit na ito," Vergeire said.

(It needs to be listed in the emergency use listing of the WHO. Before it can be approved by WHO, they need to comply with a requirement that needs to be accomplished abroad. That's a step that the WHO and the UP scientists are discussing now.)

The kit, funded by the Department of Science and Technology, will be used for field testing coupled with gene sequencing at the Philippine Genome Center, the FDA said in a statement.

Heath Undersecretary Eric Domingo, FDA chief, said that the use of the locally-developed test kits would help address the "increasing number of reported COVID-19 cases" that "require immediate diagnosis and monitoring."

Vergeire, however, said that the DOH has enough testing kits.

As of Tuesday, the DOH said it has probed a total of 725 patients for possible infection.

The global death toll has reached 4,012, with 3,136 of the fatalities in China. The number of cases worldwide has risen to 114,151, with 80,754 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to 105 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com