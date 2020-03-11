MANILA, Philippines – Sister Adoracion "Dory" Villanueva, a prominent figure in the rise of the Jesus Is Lord (JIL) church, died on Tuesday, March 10.

Sister Dory is the wife of House Deputy Speaker and CIBAC Partylist Representative Bro. Eddie Villanueva, JIL founder.

According to a JIL post, Sister Dory succumbed to "fatal arrhythmia secondary to septic shock" at 5:50 pm on Tuesday.

Septic shock is a result of dangerously low blood pressure due to sepsis, a life-threatening condition where an infection reaches the bloodstream.

Senator Joel Villanueva said in an Instagram post that his mother was admitted to the hospital on March 8.

Sister Dory helped Brother Eddie grow the religious group which has now over 6 million members in 44 countries.

In a message to reporters, Senator Joel Villanueva said that his mother "fought the good faith."

As of posting, the date of public viewing had yet to be announced.

Sister Dory is survived by her husband and 4 children, former Bocaue mayor Jon-Jon, Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna, Senator Joel, and JIL director general Jovi Villanueva-Binalla. – Rappler.com