MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Francis Zamora confirmed on Wednesday, March 11, that 7 of the 33 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines are from San Juan City.

The cases are the following:

64-year-old male from Barangay Greenhills

28-year-old female from Barangay Maytunas

a couple: 70-year-old male and a 69-year-old female from Barangay Greenhills with travel history to Bali, Indonesia; currently admitted in a hospital in Parañaque

72-year-old male living in Brgy Little Baguio with no travel history and no visit within a month to any COVID-19 associated location; currently admitted in a hospital in Pasig

30-year-old female, a resident of Barangay West Crame being treated in a public hospital in Manila

51-year-old female resident of Barangay Corazon de Jesus with possible close contact to a patient being treated at a private hospital in San Juan

Zamora said all the cases are showing symptoms of COVID-19 – the disease caused by the virus – but are in stable condition. (READ: LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines as of March 10)

In a Facebook post, the San Juan City government said that they are in full coordination with the Department of Health, especially with regard to contract tracing and case investigation.

“Mayor Zamora started a sanitation program and disinfection program in the City. Canon and Turbo misting was done in San Juan National High School the other day and in the streets of Barangay West Crame yesterday,” the post read. (READ: Facing coronavirus: What local officials should do)

On Monday, March 9, President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency, after health officials recorded additional cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, including the first case of local transmission in the Philippines.

Of the 33 confirmed cases in the country, 30 are currently admitted in hospitals, two have been discharged, and one has died. (READ: PH coronavirus watch: Suspected cases per region, as of March 10, 2020)

The global death toll has reached 4,012, with 3,136 of the fatalities in China. The number of cases worldwide has risen to 114,151, with 80,754 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to 105 countries. – Rappler.com