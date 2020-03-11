MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has postponed barangay (village) assemblies nationwide as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"While the holding of the barangay assembly day is important, we need to think of the greater good and ensure the general welfare of our people," DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement on Wednesday, March 11.

What assemblies? Barangay assemblies are biannual meetings held on any Saturday and Sunday of March and October as mandated by Section 397 of the Local Government Code of 1991.

In these meetings with constituents, barangay captains deliver their State of the Barangay Address to discuss their accomplishments and their plans until the end of their terms.

What happens now? Año directed local officials to keep in mind measures to respond to the outbreak, which includes activating barangay health emergency response teams or BHERTs. (READ: Facing coronavirus: What local officials should do)

So far, the Philippines has recorded a total of 33 cases. Worldwide, the death toll has exceeded 4,200, while more than 117,000 people have been infected in over 100 countries. – Rappler.com