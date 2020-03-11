MANILA, Philippines – The Liberian government has asked all travelers from the Philippines to monitor themselves for symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease to help quell the spread of the virus in the African country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged Filipinos to take note of Liberia’s travel restrictions on self monitoring, which is being imposed on travelers from countries where there are less than 50 cases.

Travelers should also report immediately to concerned health authorities in Liberia should they experience fever, cough, or respiratory distress.

As of Wednesday, March 11, the Philippines recorded 33 COVID-19 cases, including two in “critical condition” and the first death outside China – a Chinese tourist from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The DFA also urged travelers from the Philippines to be mindful of Liberia’s other measures that will take effect if cases rise in the Philippines.

The measures include the following:

For those arriving from countries where there are over 200 cases: They will immediately be placed at the Liberian government’s designated precautionary center for a mandatory 14-day monitoring.

For those arriving from countries where there are over 50 to 100 cases: They will be evaluated upon entry into Liberia. If coming from places with over 100 cases, they will be placed under observation.

For new passport holders: They will be immediately taken for a second round of screening at a designated screening center. If found to be circumventing existing travel restrictions, they will be subject to 14-day monitoring at a designated monitoring center.

The DFA said Filipinos en route to Liberia who encounter any issues with the restrictions may contact the Philippine Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, at +2349053244916 or +2348102541252.

“The DFA likewise advises the Filipino public to remain vigilant and continue to be accurately informed as countries impose and/or adjust travel restrictions that may suddenly affect Filipino travelers,” it said.

There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Liberia.

Worldwide, the death toll due to the disease surpassed 4,200 while over 117,000 cases were recorded in over 100 countries. – Rappler.com