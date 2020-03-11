]MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has given retired Philippine Navy chief Robert Empedrad a fresh government post as head the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Industry Authority (Marina)

Empedrad’s name was included in a list of presidential appointees sent to media on Wednesday, March 10. Empedrad was appointed last Monday, March 2, while his appointment papers were released later on Friday, March 6.

As head of Marina, Empedrad will be tasked with ensuring the Philippines maintained a competitive maritime industry. This would include enhancing the country’s shipbuilding, as well as repair and maintenance capacities, and expanding the Philippines merchant fleet, among others.

Empedrad’s new post is the latest for Duterte’s penchant of reappointing retired military personnel to different government posts.

Empedrad follows Marina officer-in-charge Vice-Admiral Narciso Vingson Jr, who led the agency after former Marina Administrator Rey Leonardo Guerrero was reassigned to the Bureau of Customs.

Empedrad is the Navy officer who was in charge of the controversial P15.5-billion frigate acquisition project, which, based on documents, Malacañang had been involved with. – Rappler.com