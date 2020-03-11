MANILA, Philippines – The provincial government of Iloilo has ordered the suspension for 45 days of all public events “involving a large number of attendees” as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As COVID-19 is a threat to national security, and likewise to that of the Province of Iloilo, there is a need to impose additional disease control measures to prevent the transmission of the disease,” said Governor Arthur Defensor Jr, who signed Executive Order 028-B on Tuesday, March 10.

Passi City Mayor Stephen Palmares has ordered all activities related to the Pintados de Pasi Festival scheduled in March.

Celebrations for the 75th Liberation of Panay, Guimaras, and Romblon have also been canceled.

As of March 11, the Department of Health has recorded 42 persons under investigation for coronavirus symptoms in Western Visayas. One of them has been discharged. – Rappler.com

