ALBAY, Philippines – The provincial government of Albay is fast-tracking the rehabilitation of the Mayon Skyline Hotel in Tabaco City to set it up as quarantine center for cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Located in Tabaco's Barangay Buang, the former commercial hotel near the active Mayon volcano can accommodate 24 patients.

Trained medics will be assigned to the quarantine center, said Dr Cedric Daep, who heads the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office.

The Mayon Skyline Hotel is owned by the provincial government. Also known as the Mayon Rest House, it ceased commercial operations in the late 1990s due to the unpredictable outbursts of Mount Mayon, whose crater is around 4 kilometers away. The place has since been converted into a nature park.

The area is accessible via Sabloyon area in Tabaco City or about two hours drive from Legazpi City but not via public transportation.

As of March 11, the Department of Health had reported 15 persons who were placed under investigation for coronavirus symptoms in the Bicol region, but they have all been discharged. – Rappler.com