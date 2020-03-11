MANILA, Philippines – Expect traffic to ease at the Manila-San Juan City boundary with the reopening on Wednesday, March 11, of the Pinaglabanan Bridge.

Also known as the San Juan Bridge, the historic span was closed for two years for its reconstruction and to give way to the construction of the Skyway Stage 3 Project.

Skyway Stage 3 will connect the North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) and South Luzon Expressway (SLEx), with a portion snaking over the San Juan River.

The reopening of the new 46.85-meter San Juan Bridge, which passes under the Skyway, again connects Old Sta. Mesa Street in Manila to N. Domingo Street in San Juan City.

Aside from San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, also present at the inauguration was Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar and Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Danilo Lim.

“Motorists can once again utilize San Juan Bridge which is now fully-restored, and is constructed with 1.5-meter sidewalk on both sides to cater to pedestrians crossing San Juan River,” said Villar. – Rappler.com