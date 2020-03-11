SINGAPORE – Three more Filipinos, all of whom recently visited the Philippines, were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Singapore on Wednesday, March 11.

This brings to 6 the number of COVID-19 patients in Singapore.

One of the new Filipino patients is classified by Singapore as an imported case. Identified only as Case 178, he is a 37-year-old Singapore work pass holder.

Case 178 was in the Philippines from February 11 to 19 and from February 23 to March 2 “to visit a relative with pneumonia who has since passed on,” said the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

He was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease, called COVID-19, on Wednesday. He is confined in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

His Filipino family member in Singapore, a 35-year-old staff nurse at NTFGH, also contracted the novel coronavirus. The Filipina, who is Case 167, is now confined in the same hospital where she works.

Case 167 was in the Philippines from February 11 to 17. She was at work in NTFGH before she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The other Filipina case of COVID-19 on Wednesday is a 42-year-old Singapore work pass holder. Known as Case 172, she was in the Philippines from February 27 to March 2.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday and is confined at the National Center for Infectious Diseases.

Earlier Filipino cases involved two domestic helpers, aged 34 and 41, under the same employer, who also contracted the disease; and a 41-year-old Singapore permanent resident from the Philippines. The last one has been discharged.

There have been 178 coronavirus cases in Singapore as of Wednesday, said the MOH. Of this number, 93 patients have been discharged from the hospital. Singapore has recorded zero deaths. – Rappler.com