MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is placing himself under quarantine at Manila City Hall after travelling to London on an official trip, in a bid to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus while working as the Philippine capital's local chief executive.

"I will submit myself to self-quarantine. I will stay in City Hall," a face mask-wearing Moreno said on Wednesday evening, March 11, in a roundtable meeting with Manila health and hospital officials, and his vice mayor Honey Lacuna, who were all also wearing face masks.

Why the quarantine? Moreno recently came from an official trip to the United Kingdom, which had confirmed 382 cases in its territory as of March 11.

Self-quarantine is recommended by health authorities for people who have been to areas with reported cases of the coronavirus.

How will it work? Moreno's chief of staff Cesar Chavez said the mayor would stay in his "secured office" at city hall, and would have limited interactions with Manila officials.

The Manila mayor is also known to use Facebook to reach Manila citizens and call out underperforming government officials and employees. Both did not disclose the duration of the quarantine, but health officials usually advise a period of at least 14 days. – Rappler.com