MANILA, Philippines – Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Nancy Binay announced on Wednesday night, March 11, they would self-quarantine after learning that one of the resource persons in a recent Senate hearing tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement sent to reporters Gatchalian said one of the resource persons during the March 5 hearing of the Senate committee on basic education tested positive.

The 4-hour hearing tackled Senate Resolution 302 on the roles of public and private institutions in the Philippine educational system.

"Though I am asymptomatic and feel healthy, I will follow government-set protocols on such cases and go into self-quarantine immediately given that I interacted with the said individual during that committee hearing," Gatchalian said.

"I instructed all my staff to do the same, especially those who had direct contact with the said person too," Gatchalian added.

Among those invited to the hearing were private and public school officials and teachers, as well as representatives from the Department of Education.

Senator Binay, who attended the March 5 hearing, said she had also ordered her staff to go into quarantine.

"Following the decision of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian to go into self-quarantine, I have likewise decided to take similar precautions and self-monitor for the next 14 days," Binay said in a statement.

As of posting, there are 49 patients who tested positive with COVID-19 in the Philppines. Two of them died.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency on Monday, March 8. – Rappler.com