MANILA, Philippines – It started in the evening of Wednesday, March 11, with the announcement of two senators – Sherwin Gatchalian and Nancy Binay – that they would self-quarantine after learning that a hearing they recently attended at the chamber had a resource person who had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronairus.

Before the night was over, several other government officials announced they, too, would be placing themselves under quarantine. They cited instances they were exposed to possibly infected person or their travels to places with known cases of transmission.

To cap the night, Malacañang announced that even President Rodrigo Duterte would get tested. And the Philippine Senate would be on lockdown.

Considering the number of people government officials interact with in the course of their duties, we can expect more to come forward to announce going into quarantine. We will update this list as more information come in.

CABINET MEMBERS

LAWMAKERS

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and staff – starting March 12

Senator Nancy Binayn and staff – starting March 12

LOCAL OFFICIALS

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno – starting March 12

– MGAG/Rappler.com