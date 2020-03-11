MANILA, Philippines – Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III is on self-quarantine after shaking hands with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dominguez confirmed this in a text message on Wednesday night, March 11. He said he was in several meetings last week, and one of the attendees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The finance chief also said he is asymptomatic or showing no symptoms of the illness at the moment.

As of posting, there have been 49 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines. Two have died – a Chinese tourist on February 1 and a Filipina just on Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency last Monday, March 9. – Rappler.com