MANILA, Philippines – The Senate of the Philippines will be on lockdown starting Thursday, March 12, after a resource person in a March 5 hearing tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In an interview with GMA News on Wednesday night, March 11, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said that all hearings will be canceled until further notice.

"Lockdown muna. (We will go on lockdown in the meantime)," Sotto told reporters late Wednesday.

Sotto added that the Senate building in Pasay City will be disinfected on Thursday, and CCTV cameras will be checked to monitor the interactions with the COVID-19 positive resource person.

The Senate president asked for the understanding of the public as precautionary measures have to be taken.

The only remaining Senate hearing this week is happening on Thursday – the continuation hearing on the money laundering scheme linked to Philippine offshore gaming operators. Congress is scheduled to go on recess starting March 14.

The March 5 hearing was conducted by the Senate committee on basic education, which was chaired by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian. Also present at the hearing was Senator Nancy Binay. Both senators are undergoing self-quarantine.

On Monday, March 9, as COVID-19 cases in the Philippines spiked, the Senate leadership discouraged senators from holding hearings. Only 3 hearings pushed through on Tuesday, March 10, while none happened on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Commission on Appointments hearings proceeded, including the confirmation of the appointment of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as an army reservist colonel, among dozens of other Armed Forces of the Philippines officials and foreign service officers.

As of this posting, 49 patients in the Philippines have tested positive for COVID-19. Two patients have died. – Rappler.com