MANILA, Philippines – Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade will undergo self-quarantine after an "exposure" with a person who tested positive with coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade will be on self-quarantine following exposure to a person who recently tested positive for COVID-19," Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran told reporters late Wednesday, March 11.

Tugade is the second Cabinet secretary to go on self-quarantine, after Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said he "shook hands" with a coronavirus patient.

Libiran, who is always with Tugade, will go on self-quarantine as well.

Asked for the details of the "exposure," Libiran declined to give further comments, aside from Tugade being with the person on March 5 and March 6.

"He was exposed last week. We learned of the person to be confirmed COVID-19 positive late this afternoon," Libiran said.

She said the transportation chief will submit himself for testing "if the need arises."

As of posting, the Philippines has 49 confirmed coronavirus cases. Two of them have died – a Chinese tourist on February 1, and a Filipina just on Wednesday. – Rappler.com