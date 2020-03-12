MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Some members of President Rodrigo Duterte's economic team are undergoing self-quarantine, following exposure to a patient who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a text message sent to reporters early Thursday morning, March 12, Vince Dizon, presidential adviser for flagship programs and projects, said he will be on self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Dizon is also the president of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

The BCDA did not elaborate on when or where Dizon interacted with the patient.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III earlier told reporters on Wednesday night, March 11, that he would be imposing self-quarantine, after shaking the hand of a COVID-19 patient last week.

"You may wish to follow suit," Dominguez advised beat reporters.

The finance chief said he is asymptomatic or showing no symptoms of the illness at the moment.

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado is also placing himself under quarantine after he attended the government's economic cluster meeting last Tuesday, March 10.

"The protocol requires that I go on self-quarantine so I am doing it," Avisado told reporters on Thursday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno also announced on Thursday that he would be isolating himself, as he was with Dominguez and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade last week. Tugade is also under self-quarantine.

They were at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link inspection ceremony last March 5.

The Department of Public Works and Highways likewise said on Thursday that Secretary Mark Villar also go on self-quarantine.

Villar was at the same NLEX Harbor Link event. Duterte, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, and Senator Bong Go were also there.

The President himself will undergo testing for the virus.

As of posting, the Philippines has 49 confirmed coronavirus cases. Two of them have died – a Chinese tourist on February 1, and a Filipina just on Wednesday. – with reports from Sofia Tomacruz and Aika Rey/Rappler.com