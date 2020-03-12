MANILA, Philippines – Some members of President Rodrigo Duterte's economic team have undergone self-quarantine, following an exposure to a patient who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a text message sent to reporters early morning Thursday, March 12, Presidential Adviser for Flagship Programs and Projects Secretary and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President Vince Dizon will be on self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

BCDA did not elaborate when or where Dizon interacted with the patient.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III earlier told reporters on Wednesday night that he would be imposing self-quarantine, after shaking the hand of a COVID-19 patient last week.

“You may wish to follow suit,” Dominguez advised beat reporters.

The finance chief said he is asymptomatic or showing no symptoms of the illness at the moment.

They join several other members of government who were exposed to patients who tested positive for the disease.

Duterte himself would undergo testing.

As of posting, the Philippines has 49 confirmed coronavirus cases. Two of them have died – a Chinese tourist on February 1, and a Filipina just on Wednesday. – Rappler.com