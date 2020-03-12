MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Joy Belmonte has confirmed the fifth case of COVID-19 in Quezon City, a 26-year-old male with no history of travel abroad.

In an interview on DZMM on Thursday, March 12, Belmonte said that the male patient was brought by a Department of Health (DOH) team to the hospital that morning.

When asked, the mayor was not sure if the 26-year-old male, a resident of Barangay Bagong Lipunan ng Crame, was counted in the tally of the Department of Health (DOH). As of 8:30 am, the DOH has not confirmed the case.

Belmonte said the patient was initially diagnosed as having dengue, and was only confirmed to be a COVID-19 case on Thursday.

She said the patient went to two private hospitals. The second private hospital confirmed that he was carrying the virus, but reportedly told him to go home because they could not accommodate him.

“Nagpunta po siya sa dalawang private hospitals na po. At sa second private hospital lang po siya nasabihan na ito po ay nCoV or COVID-19, tapos wala na pong lugar kaya pinauwi pa. Medyo nakakatakot din kasi alam na pala eh pero pinauwi pa. Tapos kanina sinundo ng DOH," she said.

(He already went to two private hospitals. He was told that he had nCoV or COVID-19 in the second private hospital, but was told to go home because there was no space. It's alarming that they already knew but they still told him to go home. Earlier, the DOH picked him up.)

The DOH already transported him to a hospital as of Thursday morning, said Belmonte. She did not disclose the hospital where the patient was confined.

She said the patient's family would also be tested and interviewed by the city government.

Belmonte said that according to the patient's mother, they did not know how the patient got the virus.

As of Wednesday, March 11, there were a total of 49 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. (LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines as of March 11) – Rappler.com