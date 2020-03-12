DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has gone on self-quarantine as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 even if she had no symptoms, her office said on Thursday, March 12.

The city government said in a statement that President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter signed up as a person under monitoring (PUM) with the Davao City Health Office after one of her staff at her house became unwell. The staff also got listed as a PUM.

Another reason for her decision was that she met Senator Sherwin Gatchalian over lunch in Manila on Wednesday. Sara was in the Senate for the confirmation hearing on her promotion as a reservist military colonel.

Gatchalian and Senator Nancy Binay placed themselves under self-quarantine beginning Wednesday, after they found out that one of the resource persons in a Senate hearing tested positive for COVID-19.

"While Mayor Sara has not suffered from flu-like symptoms, she chose to undergo self-quarantine to protect others if she may be found to be sick in the next few days," it added," the city government said in a statement released by city information officer Jefry Tupas.

"She is now confined in an isolated bedroom at her residence and will continue to work through emails, messaging, and videotelecon," it added.

Sara also can be reached by those who wish talk to her via her mobile number, her office said. – Rappler.com