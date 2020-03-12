MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission on Wednesday, March 11, announced the cancelation of one qualifying assessment and 7 licensure examinations scheduled for March and April following the spike of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

The canceled exams include a qualifying assessment for foreign medical professionals and licensure exams for physicians, medical technologists, professional teachers, electronic engineers and electronic technicians, midwives, registered electrical engineers and registered master electricians, and pharmacists.

PRC added on its official website that the cancellation was also done to further ensure the safety of examinees and employees of the organization.

It also advised that new schedules of the affected examinations will be posted on its website or social media accounts.

The announcement came after President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency on Monday, March 9, after health officials recorded additional cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

In Proclamation No. 922, Duterte ordered all government agencies and local government units to cooperate and mobilize necessary resources to combat the coronavirus, as recommended by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who earlier raised the Philippines' coronavirus alert system to Code Red-Sublevel 1, due to the first case of local transmission. – Rappler.com