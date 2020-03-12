MANILA, Philippines – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will mark one year since its inauguration on March 29.

Rappler speaks with a member of the region’s interim government, Zia Alonto Adiong, on controversies, challenges, and achievements of the region in its first year. Adiong hails from the battle-stricken city of Marawi and is a scion of one of the region’s powerful political clans.

What’s it like in the fledgling Muslim region and what lies ahead for its leaders and people?

