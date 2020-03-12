MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The Department of Health (DOH) tracker showed that at least 794 patients have been probed as of 4 pm on Thursday, March 12.

Out of this number:

68 - admitted to hospitals

- admitted to hospitals 674 - discharged from hospitals

The tracker also reflects 52 confirmed cases.

Of this number, 5 have died, 45 remain hospitalized, and 2 have been discharged.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the Philippines on March 9 due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus.

Below is the latest breakdown of patients under investigation per region. All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

REGION TOTAL PEOPLE PROBED PEOPLE STILL CONFINED Ilocos Region 17 2 Cagayan Valley 44 4 Cordillera Administrative Region 32 4 Central Luzon 107 0 Metro Manila 295 43 Calabarzon 90 10 Mimaropa 15 0 Bicol 15 0 Western Visayas 42 0 Central Visayas 64 1 Eastern Visayas 18 0 Northern Mindanao 22 2 Caraga 3 0 Davao Region 25 0 Soccsksargen 6 2 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 1 0

Since the outbreak began, at least 102 Filipinos outside the Philippines have contracted the virus. These include 80 from a cruise ship docked in Japan, 7 in Singapore, 5 in Hong Kong, 2 in the United Arab Emirates, 2 in Lebanon, and 6 from a luxury cruise ship docked in California, United States.

But 40 from the cruise ship in Japan, 1 in Singapore, and 1 in Hong Kong have since recovered, leaving 60 still infected as of Thursday.

The World Health Organization on March 11 called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, issuing a warning that the spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction."

The global death toll has reached 4,687, with 3,169 of the fatalities in China. The number of cases worldwide has risen to 127,070, with 80,793 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to 115 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com