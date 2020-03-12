MANILA, Philippines – Philippine courts remain open amid rising 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country, the Supreme Court announced on Thursday, March 12.

"While the health and welfare of everyone is primordial, we, as public servants, have a mandate to perform," said Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta through Administrative Circular No. 26-2020 issued Thursday.

Peralta said his office is "closely monitoring the situation nationwide."

"Further advisories shall be issued as may be deemed fit," Peralta said.

The Supreme Court instead issues directives to all courts. The following are the most pertinent:

Only those with official business in the courts may be allowed entry to halls of justice and courtrooms. All those entering must be subjected to no-contact thermal scanning and those found to be suffering from fever, flu, colds and cough shall be prevented from entering. All court users and visitors shall fill up a declaration form. (The declaration form asks for recent travels, and symptoms they have shown if any.) Detainees who have hearings must be immediately brought back to their respective detention facilities after hearings. Unessential meetings and gatherings must be reset. Executive judges and Presiding Judges shall monitor the conditions of their respective personnel, and immediately report to their respective Deputy Court Administrators any development for proper assessment, monitoring and management.

Other offices

The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan also remains open despite the Office of the Ombudsman suspending work from March 12-13 to disinfect its buildings.

So although there is still work at the Sandiganbayan, hearings were inadvertently canceled because there are no prosecutors to attend.

“The Ombudsman issued a memorandum declaring no work today and tomorrow in their office to give way to disinfecting their building and directing their officials and employees to undergo home quarantine for the said period,” said Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang said.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Spokesperson Xavier Solda on Thursday denied rumors that a detainee at the Manila City Jail tested positive for coronavirus. "Fake news," Solda told Rappler.

President Rodrigo Duterte's economic officials, as well as several senators, have gone on self-quarantine after contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient. The Senate was put on lockdown Thursday because a patient was a resource person in a hearing there last week.

Duterte, who was with some of the economic officials at an event where the coronavirus patient was present, said he will have himself tested for the coronavirus.

Metro Manila mayors have also canceled classes in all levels until Friday, March 13.

As of posting, there are 49 patients who tested positive with COVID-19 in the Philppines. Two of them died. – Rappler.com