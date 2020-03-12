Philippines bans foreigners from coronavirus-hit countries
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will enforce a ban on travelers from countries with confirmed localized transmissions of the novel coronavirus, except for Filipino citizens and their dependents, foreigners who are permanent residents of the Philippines, and holders of Philippine diplomatic visas.
President Rodrigo Duterte announced this on Thursday evening, March 12, based on a recommendation from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to virtually ban foreigners from countries with local epidemics of the coronavirus.
This came as Duterte raised "Code Red Sublevel 2" over Metro Manila, placing it on "community quarantine" or lockdown after localized transmissions of the virus spiked in recent days.
Duterte said he would issue an executive order to formalize the directive.
The government had already enforced a similar ban on China, Chinese special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau, and South Korea.
According to the World Health Organization, countries with confirmed locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, March 10, are:
Western Pacific Region
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Australia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- New Zealand
- Cambodia
European Region
- Italy
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- Netherlands
- Sweden
- Belgium
- Norway
- Austria
- Denmark
- Greece
- Iceland
- San Marino
- Finland
- Israel
- Czechia
- Portugal
- Ireland
- Slovenia
- Poland
- Romania
- Croatia
- Hungary
- North Macedonia
- Slovakia
- Belarus
- Bulgaria
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
Southeast Asia Region
- Thailand
- India
- Indonesia
- Maldives
- Bangladesh
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- Iran
- Bahrain
- Iraq
- Egypt
- United Arab Emirates
- Lebanon
- Pakistan
- Occupied Palestinian Territory
Region of the Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Brazil
- Ecuador
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Peru
African Region
- Algeria
- Cameroon
As of Thursday, the Philippines has recorded 52 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The virus has infected more than 125,000 people and killed 4,600 across 115 countries. More than 62,000 people have recovered from the virus. – Rappler.com