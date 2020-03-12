MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will enforce a ban on travelers from countries with confirmed localized transmissions of the novel coronavirus, except for Filipino citizens and their dependents, foreigners who are permanent residents of the Philippines, and holders of Philippine diplomatic visas.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced this on Thursday evening, March 12, based on a recommendation from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to virtually ban foreigners from countries with local epidemics of the coronavirus.

This came as Duterte raised "Code Red Sublevel 2" over Metro Manila, placing it on "community quarantine" or lockdown after localized transmissions of the virus spiked in recent days.

Duterte said he would issue an executive order to formalize the directive.

The government had already enforced a similar ban on China, Chinese special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau, and South Korea.

According to the World Health Organization, countries with confirmed locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, March 10, are:

Western Pacific Region

China

South Korea

Japan

Singapore

Malaysia

Australia

Philippines

Vietnam

New Zealand

Cambodia

European Region

Italy

France

Germany

Spain

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Sweden

Belgium

Norway

Austria

Denmark

Greece

Iceland

San Marino

Finland

Israel

Czechia

Portugal

Ireland

Slovenia

Poland

Romania

Croatia

Hungary

North Macedonia

Slovakia

Belarus

Bulgaria

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Southeast Asia Region

Thailand

India

Indonesia

Maldives

Bangladesh

Eastern Mediterranean Region

Iran

Bahrain

Iraq

Egypt

United Arab Emirates

Lebanon

Pakistan

Occupied Palestinian Territory

Region of the Americas

United States

Canada

Brazil

Ecuador

Chile

Costa Rica

Peru

African Region

Algeria

Cameroon

As of Thursday, the Philippines has recorded 52 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The virus has infected more than 125,000 people and killed 4,600 across 115 countries. More than 62,000 people have recovered from the virus. – Rappler.com