MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines reported 3 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, March 12, bringing the total number of patients who tested positive to 52.

The Department of Health (DOH), however, has not yet disclosed other details about these new patients, including their locations.

For now, the health department said it has coordinated with concerned local government units to conduct "extensive" information gathering and contact tracing activities on the 3 new patients.

Of the 52 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 – the disease caused by the novel coronavirus – two have died: a 44-year-old Chinese man who traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan, China, and a 67-year-old Filipina woman with no travel history outside the country.

She is the Philippines' first local death due to the novel coronavirus.

