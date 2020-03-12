CEBU CITY, Philippines – Of the 52 persons under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 in Central Visayas, 37 are in Mandaue City, regional health officials said on Thursday, March 12.



The Department of Health in Central Visayas said the 37 persons who were exhibiting flu-like symptoms, are a mix of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), foreign tourists, and those who had no history of travel abroad.



The OFWs exhibited symptoms after coming back to the Philippines from countries with COVID-19 cases.



The Cebu provincial government requires travelers from Iran and Italy who enter the country through the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to undergo a 14-day quarantine. (READ: Cebu imposes mandatory quarantine on arrivals from Iran, Italy)

As of Thursday, March 12, the other PUIs – in addition to the 37 in Mandaue CIty – are in the following areas:

Negros Oriental, 1

Siquijor, 3

Bohol, 2

Cebu City, 2

Cebu province, 2

There are also 5 other PUIs in various areas who were allowed to go on home quarantine after being discharged from the hospital.

On Wednesday, March 11, Central Visayas confirmed its first COVID-19 case in Dumaguete City. (READ: Negros Oriental reports first coronavirus-positive case)

The patient returned to Negros Oriental after attending the Philippine Councilors League Convention at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay Cit and started exhibiting symptoms on March 3, before testing positive on March 11.



DOH-7 Director Jaime Bernadas said several municipal councilors were also being monitored in Negros Oriental after they attended the convention.



Bernadas did not say if the confirmed case in Dumaguete City was the same person the councilors had interacted with.

So far, there are 52 confirmed cases of the virus in the Philippines.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 118,000 people and killed over 4,200 across 110 countries. More than 61,000 people have recovered from the virus.

The DOH encourages the public to practice proper hygiene such as frequently washing hands, properly covering coughs and social distancing. – Rappler.com