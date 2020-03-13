MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino diplomat at the Philippines’ Permanent Mission to the United Nations tested positive for COVID-19, said to be the first known coronavirus case at the UN in New York.

Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez said this on Friday, March 13, when asked to confirm a Reuters report that a diplomat from the Philippine mission to the UN tested positive for COVID-19.

"Yes, one of our diplomats at the Philippine Mission to the UN in New York has tested positive for COVID," Meñez said in a text message.

"The necessary health and safety protocols have been implemented," he added.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr also commented on the case through Twitter on Friday, in response to a Reuters reporter who tweeted about the report.

"The infected is doing well; she's young, spritely, smart and taking some doctor prescribed meds. Thank you. I just talked to Kira," he said, referring to Acting Philippine Ambassador to the UN Kira Azucena who is in charge of the diplomat.

Locsin said the Filipino diplomat came from Florida before going back to New York.

Reuters based its report on a note sent by Azucena to other UN missions on Thursday, March 12, informing them about the Filipino diplomat who had just tested positive for COVID-19 that day.

“As of today, the Philippine Mission is in lockdown, and all personnel are instructed to self-quarantine and to seek medical attention should they develop the symptoms. We are assuming that all of us have been infected,” Azucena said in her note.

Azucena had also notified the UN and New York health departments.

Azucena said the diplomat was asymptomatic – or not showing symptoms – on Monday, March 9, when she spent 30 minutes at the UN headquarters. She began to show symptoms on Tuesday, March 10, and tested positive for COVID-10 on Thursday, March 12.

At least 103 Filipinos abroad have contracted the virus. The confirmed cases include the Filipino diplomat to the UN in New York, 80 from a cruise ship docked in Japan, 6 from a cruise ship docked in the United States, 7 in Singapore, 5 in Hong Kong, 2 in the United Arab Emirates, and 2 in Lebanon.

The Philippines has so far recorded 52 confirmed coronavirus cases, 5 of whom have died.

Worldwide, the death toll due to the disease surpassed 4,600 cases while over 127,000 were infected in over 110 countries. – Rappler.com

