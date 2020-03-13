MANILA, Philippines – The Archdiocese of Manila suspended public Masses for 7 days after the Duterte administration placed Metro Manila on lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease called COVID-19.

The Archdiocese of Manila covers the cities of Manila, Makati, Pasay, San Juan, and Mandaluyong. It is temporarily headed by Bishop Broderick Pabillo, who ordered the suspension.

His directive does not apply to other dioceses or Catholic territories in Metro Manila, each of which has its own bishop.

In a pastoral letter on Friday, March 13, Pabillo cited the government’s decision to raise Code Red Sublevel 2, the highest alert level for disease outbreaks, in the Philippines’ capital region.

“We are enjoined to avoid large gatherings of people to avert the further spread of the virus. We heed this call not with panic but with care for charity to others and the common good,” said Pabillo.

“Hence in the Archdiocese of Manila I dispense all the faithful from the obligation of going to Mass this Sunday. There will be no public celebration of the Holy Mass and no public activities in all the churches in the Archdiocese for 7 days, starting Saturday, March 14, till Friday, March 20,” the bishop added.

