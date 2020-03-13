AKLAN, Philippines – The Boracay Inter-Agency Tak Force (BIATF) has decided to cancel the LoveBoracay 2.0 celebration and other scheduled crowd-drawing events in light of possible person-to-person transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The cancellation comes in the wake of Executive Order No. 18 issued on March 12 by Aklan Governor Florencio Miraflores scrapping large gatherings in public places including the 64th Aklan Day festivities to reduce risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

So far, as of March 12, Aklan has no recorded case of COVID-19, the sickness caused by the coronavirus. There are also no positive cases of transmission of the virus here.

The other events in the island resort that were scheduled for April 26 to May 2 but now shelved are:

Skim Boarding Contest,

Pinta Layag,

Local Kite Boarding and Wind Surfing Tournament,

Drone Film Festival,

Water Festival,

National Life Guards Olympics,

Beach Futsal and Volleyball,

Aklan Hammock Festival 3.0,

Sabor Boracay,

Stand Up Paddle Boat Racing,

Larong Lahi,

Frisbee tournament,

Boracay Clean Up,

and Toy Boat Racing.

“Once this health pandemic is over, they agreed to hold the events even better as planned... we hope the full cooperation of everyone to safeguard the well-being of the whole Boracay community,” said BIATF deputy ground commandeer Al Orolfo.

The governor signed the EO No. 18 after a meeting on March 9 with the Aklan Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Miraflores said travellers coming from affected countries to Aklan are also advised to undergo home care quarantine if they develop symptoms. All bus terminals, department stores and malls are directed to conduct health screenings with handheld thermal scanners and to provide hand sanitizers to passengers and customers.

The governor said the measures are being put in place to tackle the threat of coronavirus to the health and safety of residents and the communities.

In other developments, the deadly impact of coronavirus has gripped health authorities in the Philippines with 52 new infections as of March 12. In Aklan, no confirmed cases or people tested positive of the killer infection.

More than 125,000 people have been infected globally and 4,000 deaths, figures from World Health Organization (WHO) showed. – Rappler.com