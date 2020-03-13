MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Johnielle Keith "Kit" Nieto will place Cainta, Rizal, under quarantine starting Sunday, March 15, after the municipality recorded 3 COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post late Thursday night, March 12, Nieto said he was “constrained” to make the decision after 3 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were recorded in two barangays.

Two of of the patients died on Thursday.

“Pursuant to the President’s pronouncements, documented in an inter-agency resolution involving COVID-19 and further considering the presence of 3 confirmed cases of subject virus situated in Barangays San Isidro and San Andres, two of whom died today, I am constrained to place the entire town of Cainta under quarantine,” Nieto said.

As of Friday morning, March 13, the Philippines reported a total of 52COVID-19 cases. Five patients already died, including a married couple who were residents of Rizal. (READ: LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines as of March 12)

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday that as provided in the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) resolution that he had approved, local chief executives can announce municipality or city-wide quarantines when there are at least two positive coronavirus cases living in different barangays.

Under the resolution, Metro Manila will be on 30-day lockdown beginning March 15. Nieto said he has followed the date set by the government for the localized quarantine, and indicated that it would also last for 30 days, or until April 14.

“March 15 po magkakabisa ang deklarasyong ito. Sasabay na natin sa petsa na itinakda ng ating Pangulo,” the Cainta mayor said.

(This declaration will take effect on March 15. We will follow the dates set by the President.)

In another Facebook post on Friday, March 13, Nieto outlined measures the municipal government is taking before the quarantine takes effect:

Senior citizens will be provided with vitamins to help protect them against COVID-19.

The town-wide cleansing of public streets will continue, including misting and spraying activities.

The purchase control team of the Business Permits Office will go around Cainta to stop residents from panic-buying in groceries.

The municipal government will continue giving bottles of rubbing alcohol for those who need it.

Nieto said no stores wiould be shut down during the entire quarantine period in his town. All public events in Cainta are also canceled until the quarantine is lifted. – Rappler.com