MANILA, Philippines – Students in Metro Manila whose classes have been suspended for nearly a month will have the option of taking their final exams online, or having their grades from previous semesters averaged for their final mark.

Department of Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua said these were the two options being considered for students who will be affected by class suspensions in Metro Manila that will last from Sunday, March 15 to April 12.

During a Malacañang briefing on the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, Pascua said students only had two weeks left of school, one of which was supposed to be their final examination week.

How it will work: Pascua said DepEd would first be releasing an order with a “transmutation formula” for schools to implement when grading affected students.

The formula will include computing students’ grades from the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters, as well as their remaining standing in the 4th quarter to come up with their final class standing.

If students are not satisfied with their final average derived from the formula, they will have the option to take online exams.

The online exams will be administered through the "DepEd commons," an online platform where lessons can be accessed by students and teachers.

"Isa ito sa mga gagawin ng DepEd dito sa Kamaynilaan on the assumption na ang Kamaynilaan ay 98-99% dito ang penetration ng cellphone at ang penetration ng Wi-Fi or internet," Pascua said.

(This is one option DepEd is taking in Metro Manilla, on the assumption that Metro Manila has a 98 to 99% penetration rate for cellphones, internet, or Wi-Fi.)

The same measures will also be available for areas where there are class suspensions outside Metro Manila.

If classes not suspended: Pascua said social distancing measures will likewise be in place in schools were classes are not suspended.

This will be done by having students take their exams on a “staggered” basis, which means they will only be allowed in school when they are scheduled to take their tests.

And after that? As for graduations, Pascua said graduation rites outside Metro Manila have been scheduled for April 13 to 17, or after the suspension period to be safe.

In Metro Manila, Pascua said DepEd was still discussing a possible period for rescheduling.

The Philippines has so far 52 confirmed coronavirus cases. The confirmed cases include 5 deaths. – Rappler.com