PAMPANGA, Philippines – Officials of the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) in Pampanga on Thursday, March 12, said that two patients admitted there tested positive for the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

The hospital released a statement confirming the report, adding that 5 cases of persons under investigation or PUIs were also admitted in the hospital.

"The public is advised that JBLMGH is implementing enhanced surveillance mechanisms and strict temperature and symptom monitoring to all individuals prior to entry in the hospital," said Dr. Monserrat Chichioco, JBLMGH chief.

The hospital is designated by the Department of Health to treat possible cases in Central Luzon of COVID-19, the sickness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Chichioco said a shortened visitation hour, which 3 pm to 4 pm, was also implemented in the hospital.

The two cases here were the first recorded COVID-19 cases in Pampanga.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 52 positive cases of COVID-19, including the 5 patients who died. The two other casualties were a 44-year-old Chinese man who traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan, China, and a 67-year-old Filipina woman with no travel history outside the country.

Overall, the DOH has probed 794 patients nationwide for possible infection since the outbreak started. Of that number, 68 remain admitted to various medical facilities while 674 have been discharged. – Rappler.com