MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged all Filipinos with non-essential trips to refrain from traveling to Israel, following the Middle Eastern country’s travel restrictions imposed in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The DFA on Friday, March 13, issued the advisory in light of additional travel requirements imposed by Israel.

The DFA said this included measures requiring Filipinos, who have essential trips to Israel, to obtain clearance from the Israeli Ministry of Interior. This can be done through the consular section of the Embassy of Israel in Manila, prior to their departure.

The consular section of the Israeli embassy can be contacted through their website at +630288839500 or through their Facebook page.

The DFA advised the public to refrain from going to the Israeli embassy itself as it is not admitting visitors to help quell the spread of the virus.

The DFA earlier told all Filipinos to postpone upcoming trips to the Holy Land “until further notice” as the Israeli government is implementing measures to restrict all travels to Bethlehem from Israel.

As of Friday, Israel recorded 131 confirmed coronavirus cases. There were no deaths in the country yet.

The Philippines has so far recorded 52 confirmed coronavirus cases, 5 of whom have died.

Worldwide, the death toll due to the disease surpassed 4,600 cases while over 127,000 were infected in over 110 countries. – Rappler.com