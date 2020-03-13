MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City government declared a state of calamity on Friday, March 13, due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said this was the first time in many years that the city was placed under a state of calamity. The city had 6 confirmed coronavirus cases as of posting. (READ: LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines as of March 12)

The resolution for the declaration of a state of calamity was passed by the city council through a special session requested by the mayor.

Under a state of calamity, the city's 142 barangays may be able to access the Quick Response Fund. In turn, Belmonte explained, they will no longer be dependent on the city government for their needs. However, Belmonte said the amount that will be available has not been discussed yet.

According to Belmonte, barangays have the task of setting up isolation rooms, disinfecting their areas, monitoring persons under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs), and training response teams in their respective communities.

"It is very important that they are empowered, that I give them all the necessary support that they need to be able to carry out this very sensitive, but important task," Belmonte said.

The declaration came a day after President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila under lockdown or "community quarantine."

Belmonte will be orienting all 142 barangays on Saturday, March 14, on the proper use of the Quick Response Fund and to discuss how to support the efforts of the police in implementing the lockdown. – Rappler.com