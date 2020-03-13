MANILA, Philippines – Philippines' rule of law ranking continued to plummet since 2016 when President Rodrigo Duterte took over, with its average annual percentage drop in the last 5 years being among the biggest dips in the world, according to the World Justice Project (WJP).

In the recently released WJP 2020 Rule of Law index, Philippines stood at 91st out of 128 in the overall score for "rule of law," a steady decline in ranking since 2015. In 2015, Philippines ranked No. 51; it was No. 70 in 2016; No. 88 from 2017-2018; and No. 89 in 2019.

Philippines' annual average percentage drop since 2015 was at -2.5%, among the worst slides in the world in the 5-year period.

"Over the last five years, countries experiencing the largest average annual percentage drop in the rule of law were Egypt (-4.6 %); Venezuela, RB (-3.9%); Cambodia (-3.0%); Philippines (- 2.5%); Cameroon (-2.4%); Hungary (-2.1%); and Bosnia and Herzegovina (-2.1%)," the WJP said.

WJP's Rule of Law Index covers 128 countries and surveys more than 130,000 households and 4,000 lawyers, supporting its claim that it is the "world’s leading source for original, independent data on the rule of law." (READ: In fractured justice system, a simple solution: Let's talk)

The WJP said most of the countries surveyed declined in their overall scores.

"The majority of countries showing deteriorating rule of law in the 2020 Index also declined in the previous year, demonstrating a persistent downward trend. This was particularly pronounced in the Index factor measuring Constraints on Government Powers," said the WJP.

Poor in 'fundamental rights' and 'criminal justice'

Philippines' lowest score in the sub-factors was on the guarantee of the "right to life and security" of Filipinos, where it scored 0.18%, for a ranking of No. 125 out of 128.

These sub-factors are under the category of "fundamental rights" where the Philippines placed No. 107 out of 128.

Philippines' poorest position in the categories was at "criminal justice," standing at No. 112 because the country had lower scores in the sub-factors under "criminal justice" than under "fundamental rights."

Under the "criminal justice" category, Philippines ranked poorest in the guarantee of "an impartial criminal system," placing No. 123. Across the region, it was ranked No. 14 of 15 in that subfactor.

Biggest decline in 'constraints on government powers' category

Philippines' biggest decline since 2015 was in the category of "constraints on government powers," which measured accountability of our leaders and officials.

The WPJ said, that this category not only comprises how government officials "are limited and held accountable under the law. It also includes non-governmental checks on the government’s power, such as a free and independent press."

From a score of 0.61% in this category in 2015, Philippines tallied only 0.50% in 2020, putting it at 75th in the world.

In the sub-factors of this category, Philippines steadily declined on the whether "government powers are effectively limited by the judiciary," from a No. 30 in 2015 to No. 60 in 2020.

On whether "government powers are effectively limited by the legislature," Philippines was now ranked No. 77 in the world in 2020, way below its No. 38 place in 2015.

On whether "government officials are sanctioned for misconduct," Philippines is now at No. 78 spot in the world in 2020. In 2015 it was at No. 46.

Positive scores

Although the Philippine standing in the category of "open government" also slightly dropped in 2020, its scores were among the most steady, and the highest, in the last 5 years.

In 2020, Philippines ranked No. 55 in the world out of 128 in "open government," its highest category ranking this year.

WJP defined this "open government" category as "the extent to which a government shares information, empowers people with tools to hold the government accountable, and fosters citizen participation in public policy deliberations."

Philippines' highest ranking in all of the sub-factors was the "right to information," where it placed No. 20 in the world out of 128, and No. 5 in the region out of 15.

Philippines does not have a Freedom of Information (FOI) Law but the Duterte administratpn has an FOI executive order that covers the executive branch of government.

But under the Duterte administration, the executive, the Congress, the Supreme Court, and even a constitutional body like the Office of the Ombudsman have restricted access to officials' Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN). – Rappler.com