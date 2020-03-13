MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The Department of Health (DOH) tracker showed that at least 849 patients have been probed as of 10 am on Friday, March 13.

Out of this number:

108 - admitted to hospitals

- admitted to hospitals 689 - discharged from hospitals

The tracker also reflects 52 confirmed cases.

Of this number, 5 have died, 45 remain hospitalized, and two have been discharged.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the Philippines on March 9 due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus.

Below is the latest breakdown of patients under investigation per region. All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

REGION TOTAL PEOPLE PROBED PEOPLE STILL CONFINED Ilocos Region 33 9 Cagayan Valley 48 8 Cordillera Administrative Region 34 6 Central Luzon 107 0 Metro Manila 297 47 Calabarzon 90 10 Mimaropa 15 0 Bicol 15 0 Western Visayas 43 1 Central Visayas 82 17 Eastern Visayas 23 2 Northern Mindanao 23 3 Caraga 6 3 Davao Region 25 0 Soccsksargen 6 1 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 2 1

Since the outbreak began, at least 103 Filipinos outside the Philippines have contracted the virus. These include 80 from a cruise ship docked in Japan, 7 in Singapore, 5 in Hong Kong, 2 in the United Arab Emirates, 2 in Lebanon, 6 from a luxury cruise ship docked in California, and one Filipino diplomat at the United Nations in New York.

But 40 from the cruise ship in Japan, 1 in Singapore, and 1 in Hong Kong have since recovered, leaving 61 still infected as of Friday.

The World Health Organization on March 11 called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and warned that the spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction."

The global death toll has reached 5,043, with 3,176 of the fatalities in China. The number of cases worldwide has risen to more than 134,000 with 80,813 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to at least 121 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com