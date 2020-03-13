BATANGAS, Philippines – The provincial government of Batangas is temporarily suspending the entry of donors bringing relief goods to Taal evacuees who are in relocation sites in Ibaan town.

“Kabilang po sa ating mga ipinatutupad na hakbang upang makaiwas sa COVID-19 ang paglimita sa pagpasok at paglabas ng mga tao sa interim homes sa Talaibon at Malainin, Ibaan,” read the province's advisory posted on social media.

(One of the steps we're taking to avoid COVID-19 is to limit people going in and out of the interim homes at Talaibon in Ibaan.)

Those who wish to give donations may go to the operations center of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) at the Batangas Provincial Sports Complex in Batangas City.



The local government gave assurances that donations received would reach the intended recipients.



According to the latest data of the PDRRMO, there are 461 families composed of 1,932 individuals staying at the temporary resettlement areas.



As of this writing, Batangas has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, both from Batangas City, and both isolated in a medical facility in Metro Manila.



Batangas City Mayor Beverly Dimacuha has created Batangas City Task Force COVID-19 dedicated to respond to all coronavirus-related concerns. – Rappler.com

