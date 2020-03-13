CAVITE, Philippines – Primary and secondary public schools in the province of Cavite will shorten the current academic year, while graduation ceremonies are “temporarily on hold for all levels.”

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla made this announcement through his Facebook page on Friday afternoon, March 13, after meeting with district superintendents of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The governor called for meetings as the number of coronavirus infection cases continued to rise in the country – among them, a man from Imus, Cavite – and President Rodrigo Duterte had ordered a lockdown of Metro Manila, which shares a border with Cavite to its south.

The announcement was made while students had just wrapped up a week of class suspensions. Last week, amid the discovery of more cases of the coronavirus diseases in the National Capital Region, the governor followed the President’s course of action, ordering all classes in the province canceled.

To finish their academic requirements sooner, kindergarten and Grades 1 to 12 students in Cavite public schools will have to take their final exams in batches for 3 days next week:

Wednesday, March 18: Grades 4, 5, 6, 11, 12

Thursday, March 19: Kindergarten and Grades 1, 2, 3, 7, 8

Friday, March 20: Grades 9, 10

Social distancing, as advised by health authorities, will be observed during the exams.

“One meter distance from each student will be observed. That is why we staggered the exam dates to one day per grade, so that the school rooms will be distributed accordingly,” Remulla said.

Private schools, however, “will have to use their discretion regarding their school calendar adjustments,” the governor added.

DepEd officials gave assurances that they would sterilize the classrooms before the exam days, Remulla said.

On Friday, Remulla also said classes in the undergraduate and graduate programs of universities in Cavite will suspended. This is to allow university officials to meet with the governor and determine any adjustments in the academic calendar. – Miriam Grace A. Go/Rappler.com