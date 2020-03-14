BATAAN, Philippines – Governor Abet Garcia on Friday, March 13, announced measures being undertaken by the provincial government after the Bataan recorded its first confirmed case of the coronavirus disease COVID-19.Garcia issued two executives orders after the Department of Health said the 64th COVID-19 case in the country is a 32-year-old man from the municipality of Orani. The DOH referred to him as Patient 64.

"The patient, identified as PH64 M32 is currently quarantined and is getting all the available medical help that we can provide at a hospital in Balanga City. A native of Bataan, said patient, works and resides in Manila and when he came home to Bataan for vacation, he was already exhibiting symptoms of said disease," the governor said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He said that the Bataan Provincial Health Office (BPHO) "is gathering more information about the patient, contact-tracing and investigating family members and others who may have come into contact with him." (READ: Can you carry the 2019-nCoV but not show symptoms?)

The DOH said earlier on Friday that Patient 64 started showing symptoms on February 28, was confined at the hospital on March 9, and tested positive on March 13.

"We have made available all medical facilities in the province and offered our resources to help them prepare for any eventuality," the governor assured residents.

Garcia also said he has activated an outbreak response team which would strictly checking all entry points in the province to contain the spread of the virus.

EOs

Garcia also on Friday signed two orders, among them, Executive Order No. 23 s2020 creating the Bataan Inter-agency Task Force for COVID-19 and other Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases (EREID) to step up the province's response to the threat.

The other is EO No. 24 Series of 2020, which sets urgent and appropriate measures against the disease.

– Rappler.com