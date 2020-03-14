MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, March 14, confirmed that another COVID-19 patient died in the country.

The latest death – a Filipino patient in Mindanao – brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 6. (READ: Coronavirus patient in Mindanao was a resident of Pasig City)

"PH40 expired late evening of March 13 from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome due to Severe Pneumoria with concomitant Acute Kidney Injury," the DOH said in a press statement on Saturday morning.

"Patient was admitted at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center last March 3 after onset of symptoms last February 24," it added.

PH40 was the first COVID-19 patient of Mindanao. He was a Pasig resident who had no history of travel abroad.

DoH Northern Mindanao (Region 10) Director Adriano Suba-an had earlier said that the patient was a 54-year-old male who was a resident of Pasig City since 2017 and went to Cagayan de Oro to return to his home in Lanao del Sur.

He was confined in a hospital in Iligan City prior to the NMMC in Cagayan de Oro.

The Philippines has 64 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. – Rappler.com