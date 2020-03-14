MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has extended the suspension of classes and work in the executive branch in Metro Manila to April 14.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier suspended classes and government work until April 12 in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 6 lives in the Philippines as of Friday, March 13.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea cited the new date in a memorandum on on Saturday, March 15, addressed to heads of departments, agencies, offices and instrumentalities of the government, government-owned or controlled corporations, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges, and local government units.

Malacañang said the decision was made "after a thorough review of the Office of the President of the directives and guidelines crafted by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF)."

The extended date coincides with the end of the 30-day lockdown of Metro Manila, which begins on Sunday, March 15.

During the lockdown, workers living outside Metro Manila will be allowed to enter and exit the National Capital Region but should have valid IDs for proof of employment. Checkpoints will be set up in all entry points to Metro Manila. – Rappler.com