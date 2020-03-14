MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila mayors have declared a curfew over the entire National Capital Region from 8 pm to 5 am beginning Sunday, March 15, coinciding with the region-wide lockdown.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Jojo Garcia announced this in a press briefing after the Metro Manila Council meeting on Saturday morning.

Exemptions include workers and "essential" live movements of supplies and medical teams.

More to follow. – Rappler.com